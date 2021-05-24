Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” Now Projected For 65-75K US Sales, 230-255K Total US Units

Based on its opening day performance, Hits Daily Double projected that Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” would close its first week with 60-70K US album sales and 195-225K total US units (a figure that also includes equivalent units from track streams and track sales).

As impressive as the range was, the publication noted that it might prove low. Rodrigo’s previous single releases had held up atypically well in their first weeks of release. If tracks from the album demonstrated similar strength, the typical projection model (which assumes a decent drop-off) would prove low.

Sure enough, the tracks from “SOUR” are holding up well on streaming. Hits has, accordingly, revised its projections.

The publication expects the album to sell 65-75K US copies, while generating 230-255K in total first week units. The projection accounts for a streaming sum of at least 225 million, which would best that of Cardi B’s “Invasion Of Privacy” for the best opening week streaming number ever attained by a female artist’s debut album.