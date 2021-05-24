Nicki Minaj, Drake & Lil Wayne’s “Seeing Green” Earns #12 On Billboard Hot 100 Chart; Other “Beam Me Up Scotty” Songs Also Debut

Following its repackaging and digital streaming launch, Nicki Minaj’s “Beam Me Up Scotty” mixtape arrives at #2 on the Billboard 200.

Songs from the mixtape concurrently make this week’s Hot 100.

“Seeing Green (with Drake & Lil Wayne)” arrives at #12 on this week’s chart. “Seeing Green” fared particularly well on the sales front, ranking as the week’s best-selling song.

“Beam Me Up Scotty” also has Hot 100 representation in the form of “Fractions” (#52), “Itty Bitty Piggy” (#82), and “Crocodile Teeth (with Skillibeng)” (#100).

The Hot 100 ranks songs from all genres based on sales, streams, and radio activity.