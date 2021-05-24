in Music News

Marshmello & Jonas Brothers’ “Leave Before You Love Me” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

BTS’ “Butter” also enjoyed a big impact week.

Jonas Brothers & Marshmello in Leave Before You Love Me | Republic/Joytime

Marshmello & Jonas Brothers’ “Leave Before You Love Me” received a sizzling hot welcome at hot adult contemporary radio, ranking as this week’s most added song.

The new collaboration won support from a substantial 56 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations in conjunction with its official impact.

“Leave Before You Love Me” was not, however, the only song to receive a significant showing of support this week. BTS’ “Butter” also found considerable love, earning second place on the Mediabase add board with pickups from 52 stations.

Credited with 19 adds, Anne-Marie & Niall Horan’s “Our Song” earns third place on the board. Olivia Rodrigo’s “deja vu” takes fourth place with 10 new adds, and Coldplay’s “Higher Power” follows in fifth with 9 pickups.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVEON)” (6th-most), Ariana Grande’s “pov” (7th-most), Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA)” (8th-most), Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” (9th-most, tie), Weezer’s “All My Favorite Songs” (9th-most, tie), and Mimi Webb’s “Good Without” (9th-most, tie).

anne-mariebtsbuttercoldplayjonas brothersleave before you love memarshmelloniall horanolivia rodrigo

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” Now Projected For 65-75K US Sales, 230-255K Total US Units

Emma Stone & Ziwe Appearing, Mimi Webb Performing On June 2 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”