Emma Stone & Ziwe Appearing, Mimi Webb Performing On June 2 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

On the heels of the film’s release, “Cruella” star Emma Stone will appear on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

According to new listings, Stone will be an interview guest on the June 2 edition of the daytime talk show. That day’s episode will also feature a chat with Ziwerekoru “Ziwe” Fumudoh, whose new series “Ziwe” recently launched on Showtime.

Mimi Webb will meanwhile make her US television debut with a musical performance.

Other upcoming “Ellen” guests are as follows. As a reminder, “Ellen” listings are subject to change:

May 25 – Seth Meyers, Yvonne Orji, Travon Free

May 26 – Kevin Hart, musical guest Florida Georgia Line

May 27 – Chris Pratt, Melissa King

May 28 – Guest hosts Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood, Matthew McConaughey, Jon Dorenbos

May 31 – Ryan Tedder, Glennon Doyle, musical guest OneRepublic

June 1 – James Corden, Patti Harrison, Drew Brees, performer Hamish McCann

June 3 – Sofia Vergara, Wim Hof