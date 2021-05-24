in TV News

Emma Stone & Ziwe Appearing, Mimi Webb Performing On June 2 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

New “Ellen” lineups were just released.

Emma Stone in Cruella | Official Publicity Photo | Disney+/Disney Enterprises

On the heels of the film’s release, “Cruella” star Emma Stone will appear on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

According to new listings, Stone will be an interview guest on the June 2 edition of the daytime talk show. That day’s episode will also feature a chat with Ziwerekoru “Ziwe” Fumudoh, whose new series “Ziwe” recently launched on Showtime.

Mimi Webb will meanwhile make her US television debut with a musical performance.

Other upcoming “Ellen” guests are as follows. As a reminder, “Ellen” listings are subject to change:

May 25 – Seth Meyers, Yvonne Orji, Travon Free
May 26 – Kevin Hart, musical guest Florida Georgia Line
May 27 – Chris Pratt, Melissa King
May 28 – Guest hosts Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood, Matthew McConaughey, Jon Dorenbos
May 31 – Ryan Tedder, Glennon Doyle, musical guest OneRepublic
June 1 – James Corden, Patti Harrison, Drew Brees, performer Hamish McCann
June 3 – Sofia Vergara, Wim Hof

emma stonemimi webbthe ellen degeneres showziwe

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Marshmello & Jonas Brothers’ “Leave Before You Love Me” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song