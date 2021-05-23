in Music News

Songs By Majid Jordan, Marshmello & Jonas Brothers, Cheat Codes & Tinashe Make Top 50 At Pop Radio

“Waves of Blue,” “Leave Before You Love Me,” and “Lean on Me” are rising at pop radio.

Majid Jordan by Lawrence Cortez, courtesy of Warner Records Publicity

Majid Jordan’s “Waves Of Blue,” Marshmello & Jonas Brothers’ “Leave Before You Love Me,” and Cheat Codes’ “Lean On Me (featuring Tinashe)” attracting growing interest at pop radio. The three songs officially earn Top 50 positions this week.

Played 646 times during the May 16-22 tracking period (+381), “Waves Of Blue” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #42 song. It was #52 last week.

Despite not arriving until late in the tracking period, “Leave Before You Love Me” received 555 spins. It earns a #45 ranking.

Up twelve places, “Lean On Me” earns #49 with 332 spins (+221).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

