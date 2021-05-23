Songs By Majid Jordan, Marshmello & Jonas Brothers, Cheat Codes & Tinashe Make Top 50 At Pop Radio

Majid Jordan’s “Waves Of Blue,” Marshmello & Jonas Brothers’ “Leave Before You Love Me,” and Cheat Codes’ “Lean On Me (featuring Tinashe)” attracting growing interest at pop radio. The three songs officially earn Top 50 positions this week.

Played 646 times during the May 16-22 tracking period (+381), “Waves Of Blue” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #42 song. It was #52 last week.

Despite not arriving until late in the tracking period, “Leave Before You Love Me” received 555 spins. It earns a #45 ranking.

Up twelve places, “Lean On Me” earns #49 with 332 spins (+221).