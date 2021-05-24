Chayce Beckham Wins “American Idol,” Original Single “23” Returns To #2 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart

At the end of Sunday’s three-hour finale, host Ryan Seacrest revealed that Chayce Beckham won the vote to become this year’s “American Idol.”

Willie Spence took the runner-up position Sunday. Earlier in the night, “American Idol” revealed that fellow finalist Grace Kinstler had come in third place.

Beckham celebrated his victory by reprising “23,” the original single that he debuted last week. Clearly resonant with “Idol” fans (and listeners in general), the song actually reached #1 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart following last week’s episode.

It had recently fallen out of the Top 5, but Beckham’s “Idol” victory helped the song rebound. “23” is up to #2 as of press time at 2:25AM ET Monday morning, trailing only BTS’ “Butter.”