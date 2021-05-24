in Music News, TV News

Chayce Beckham Wins “American Idol,” Original Single “23” Returns To #2 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart

Chayce Beckham was named this year’s “American Idol.”

AMERICAN IDOL - "419 (Grand Finale)" - "American Idol" is ready to crown its winner on a special three-hour live coast-to-coast season finale event airing SUNDAY, MAY 23 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) RYAN SEACREST, CHAYCE BECKHAM

At the end of Sunday’s three-hour finale, host Ryan Seacrest revealed that Chayce Beckham won the vote to become this year’s “American Idol.”

Willie Spence took the runner-up position Sunday. Earlier in the night, “American Idol” revealed that fellow finalist Grace Kinstler had come in third place.

Beckham celebrated his victory by reprising “23,” the original single that he debuted last week. Clearly resonant with “Idol” fans (and listeners in general), the song actually reached #1 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart following last week’s episode.

It had recently fallen out of the Top 5, but Beckham’s “Idol” victory helped the song rebound. “23” is up to #2 as of press time at 2:25AM ET Monday morning, trailing only BTS’ “Butter.”

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

