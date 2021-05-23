Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U,” Mimi Webb’s “Good Without,” Sara Kays’ “Remember That Night,” NF’s “Just Like You” Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

In addition to BTS’ #27-ranking “Butter,” this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart welcomes new arrivals from Olivia Rodrigo, Mimi Webb, Sara Kays, and NF.

Below last week’s chart at #75, Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” makes this week’s Top 40 at #36. The song received 1,064 spins during the May 16-22 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 997.

Up six places, Webb’s “Good Without” joins The Top 40 at #38. The breakthrough single received 715 tracking week spins (+284).

A two-place rise brings Kays’ “Remember That Night” up to #39. The song received a tracking period play count of 711 (+172).

Played 677 times during the tracking week (+280), “JUST LIKE YOU” rises five spots to #40.