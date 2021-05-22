in Music News

“Butter” Debuts In Top 10 On US Spotify Chart, Posts BTS’ Biggest American Debut Streaming Figure Yet

“Butter” outperformed “Dynamite” on its first day of release.

BTS’ “Butter” broke the record for the biggest global opening day total in Spotify history. It also posted a superb opening day American number.

According to official Spotify data, the new single received 1,917,442 opening day streams in America. The figure, which slots “Butter” at #10 on the daily US Spotify Streaming Chart, is the biggest debut mark ever for a BTS song.

It surpasses the group’s previous high mark of 1,824,254 set by “Dynamite” in August 2020.

In addition to sharing the full recording with vocals, BTS released the instrumental for the catchy new track. That offering also attracted big first-day attention on Spotify.

The song’s success was, moreover, not limited to Spotify. “Butter” rocketed to #1 on US iTunes, broke the opening day YouTube music video record, and attracted the group’s biggest opening day spin count yet at pop radio.

