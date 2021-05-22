in Music News, New Music

BTS’ “Butter” Breaks Record For Biggest Opening Day On Spotify, But Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” Keeps #1 On Global Chart

“Butter” and “good 4 u” were absolutely massive on Spotify.

As expected, BTS’ “Butter” broke the record for the biggest opening day streaming total on Spotify with an absolutely massive worldwide total.

The song did not, however, earn #1 on the Spotify chart for Friday, May 21. Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” instead kept the throne, posting an exceptional Friday number in conjunction with the full “SOUR” album release.

According to official Spotify data, “Butter” drew 11,042,335 global Friday streams on Spotify. The figure bests the 10,977,389 opening day streams achieved Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber’s “I Don’t Care,” which previously marked the record.

The figure slots “Butter” at #2 on the daily Global Spotify chart. The aforementioned “good 4 u” kept #1, thanks to a mammoth single-day total of 12,192,526.

— The record for most streams in a single-day (not just release days) belongs to Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” which receive 17,223,237 on the most recent Christmas Eve.

