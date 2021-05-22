Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” Songs Claim Top 9 Spots On US Spotify Streaming Chart, All Songs Appear In Top 12

For as big as Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” was on US Apple Music, it demonstrated even more opening day dominance on the US Spotify platform.

Songs from “SOUR” claim the Top 9 positions on the US Spotify Chart for Friday, May 21. The remaining two tracks appear at #11 and #12 on the chart; BTS’ “Butter” breaks the streak with its #10 bow.

“good 4 u,” the latest radio single from the album, led the way with a mammoth 4,974,833 US streams on Friday.

“brutal” and “deja vu” follow at #2 and #3, respectively. “traitor” takes #4, ahead of “enough for you” (#5), “1 step forward, 3 steps back” (#6), “happier” (#7), “drivers license” (#8), “jealousy, jealousy” (#9), “favorite crime” (#11), and “hope ur ok” (#12).

— “SOUR” also fared incredibly well on the Global Spotify chart:

1) good 4 u

3) deja vu

5) drivers license

7) brutal

8) traitor

10) enough for you

12) 1 step forward, 3 steps back

13) happier

14) jealousy, jealousy

16) favorite crime

18) hope ur ok