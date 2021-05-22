in Music News, New Music

Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” Songs Claim Top 9 Spots On US Spotify Streaming Chart, All Songs Appear In Top 12

BTS’ “Butter” is the only non-“SOUR” song in the Top 10.

Olivia Rodrigo in good 4 u | video screen | Geffen/Interscope

For as big as Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR” was on US Apple Music, it demonstrated even more opening day dominance on the US Spotify platform.

Songs from “SOUR” claim the Top 9 positions on the US Spotify Chart for Friday, May 21. The remaining two tracks appear at #11 and #12 on the chart; BTS’ “Butter” breaks the streak with its #10 bow.

“good 4 u,” the latest radio single from the album, led the way with a mammoth 4,974,833 US streams on Friday.

“brutal” and “deja vu” follow at #2 and #3, respectively. “traitor” takes #4, ahead of “enough for you” (#5), “1 step forward, 3 steps back” (#6), “happier” (#7), “drivers license” (#8), “jealousy, jealousy” (#9), “favorite crime” (#11), and “hope ur ok” (#12).

— “SOUR” also fared incredibly well on the Global Spotify chart:

1) good 4 u
3) deja vu
5) drivers license
7) brutal
8) traitor
10) enough for you
12) 1 step forward, 3 steps back
13) happier
14) jealousy, jealousy
16) favorite crime
18) hope ur ok

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

