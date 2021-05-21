J. Cole’s “The Off-Season” Wins US Album Sales Race, Earns #1 On Overall Chart

In recent weeks, the US album race has ended in a split-chart scenario. One album posted the best album sales figure, while another ruled for total activity.

This week, the same release takes #1 for both. J. Cole’s “The Off-Season” was the leader in sales and overall consumption for the May 14-20 tracking period.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album sold 39.3K US copies during its inaugural week of release. With units from track sales and streams included, it generated 288.5K in total first-week consumption.

In its report on Sunday, Billboard may share slightly different numbers. The overall outcome will, however, be the same: “The Off-Season” at #1 for sales and overall units.

“The Off-Season” becomes J. Cole’s sixth consecutive #1 solo studio album. He additionally had a principal role in the chart-topping Dreamville compilation album “Revenge Of The Dreamers III.”