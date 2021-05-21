Jonas Brothers To Appear, Leif Vollebekk To Perform On May 26 “Late Late Show With James Corden”

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Wednesday, February 12, 2020, with guests Aaron Paul, Will Arnett, and music from Jonas Brothers. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Days after appearing at the Billboard Music Awards, Jonas Brothers will make a late-night talk show appearance.
CBS confirms Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas for the May 26 edition of “The Late Late Show With James Corden.” The successful pop trio will appear for an interview on the broadcast.
Leif Vollebekk will then close the show with a musical performance. Complete “Late Late” listings follow:
May 24: Don Cheadle, Rafe Spall
May 25: Andrew Rannells
May 26: Jonas Brothers, musical guest Leif Vollebekk
May 27: Emily Blunt, musical guest Elle King
james corden jonas brothers Leif Vollebekk the late late show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Loading…