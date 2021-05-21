in Music News

Bruno Mars Becomes First Artist With 5 Diamond Singles In United States As “That’s What I Like,” “When I Was Your Man” Reach 10x Platinum

“That’s What I Like” and “When I Was Your Man” joined the club.

Bruno Mars in That's What I Like | Video screen | Atlantic

Upon receiving two 10x platinum certifications Friday, Bruno Mars has made history. He is the first artist to ever receive five diamond awards from the RIAA.

The new 10x platinum awards went to “That’s What I Like” and “When I Was Your Man.” A 10x platinum (or “diamond”) award signifies at least 10 million units, with each equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

Mars previously received diamond awards for “Just The Way You Are” (now 12x platinum), the Mark Ronson collaboration “Uptown Funk” (now 11x platinum), “Grenade” (now 10x platinum).

