Nicki Minaj’s “Beam Me Up Scotty” Projected For 9-11K US Sales, 65-75K Total US Units Following Re-Release

In conjunction with the repackaged release and debut on digital streaming platforms, Nicki Minaj’s “Beam Me Up Scotty” is poised to post big opening week numbers in the United States.

According to Hits Daily Double, “Beam Me Up Scotty” should sell 9-11K US copies this week. The mixtape should meanwhile generate 65-70K in total consumption, a metric account for album sales, track sales, and track streams.

The beloved 2009 mixtape finally launched on digital streaming platforms this week. In celebration of the occasion, Nicki Minaj and Republic Records issued a repackaged version of the release containing some new tracks.

“Beam Me Up Scotty” will not challenge for #1 this week (that honor will belong to J. Cole’s “The Off-Season“), but it should earn a prominent spot on this week’s Billboard 200.