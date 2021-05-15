in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Nicki Minaj’s “Beam Me Up Scotty” Projected For 9-11K US Sales, 65-75K Total US Units Following Re-Release

The mixtape was first released in 2009.

Nicki Minaj - Beam Me Up Scotty | Republic Records

In conjunction with the repackaged release and debut on digital streaming platforms, Nicki Minaj’s “Beam Me Up Scotty” is poised to post big opening week numbers in the United States.

According to Hits Daily Double, “Beam Me Up Scotty” should sell 9-11K US copies this week. The mixtape should meanwhile generate 65-70K in total consumption, a metric account for album sales, track sales, and track streams.

The beloved 2009 mixtape finally launched on digital streaming platforms this week. In celebration of the occasion, Nicki Minaj and Republic Records issued a repackaged version of the release containing some new tracks.

“Beam Me Up Scotty” will not challenge for #1 this week (that honor will belong to J. Cole’s “The Off-Season“), but it should earn a prominent spot on this week’s Billboard 200.

beam me up scottynicki minaj

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

J. Cole’s “The Off-Season” Projected For #1 With 35-40K US Sales, 280-310K Total US Units

NCT Dream’s “Hot Sauce” Debuts At #5 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart