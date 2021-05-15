J. Cole’s “The Off-Season” Projected For #1 With 35-40K US Sales, 280-310K Total US Units

Early projections for J. Cole’s “The Off-Season” have arrived, and they point to a convincing #1 debut in the United States.

According to Hits Daily Double, the new album should sell 35-40K US copies during the May 14-20 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, the album could debut with 280-310K in total first-week units.

That consumption figure will easily slot “The Off-Season” as the week’s #1 album. The final total could also challenge for the biggest week of 2021, which currently belongs to Taylor Swift’s “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” (291K).

“The Off-Season” will be J. Cole’s sixth consecutive studio album to earn #1 in the United States. J. Cole is also a prominent part of another chart-topping album — the Dreamville compilation “Revenge Of The Dreamers III.”