in Music News

NCT Dream’s “Hot Sauce” Debuts At #5 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

“Hot Sauce” ranks as the week’s top new entry.

NCT Dream - Hot Sauce video screen | SM Entertainment

Despite not launching until midway through the May 7-13 tracking period, NCT Dream’s “Hot Sauce” makes a splash on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos chart.

Credited with 23.6 million official views, “Hot Sauce” starts at #5 on this week’s listing. The video, moreover, ranks as the week’s top new entry.

With views from other eligible uploads included, “Hot Sauce” amassed 29.0 million total YouTube plays during the tracking period. The count slots “Hot Sauce” at #13 on the Global YouTube Songs chart.

The success of the release also helps NCT Dream make a debut appearance on the Global YouTube Artists chart. The act, which received 48.5 million total plays across all eligible uploads, earns #60 on this week’s listing.

hot saucenct dream

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Nicki Minaj’s “Beam Me Up Scotty” Projected For 9-11K US Sales, 65-75K Total US Units Following Re-Release