NCT Dream’s “Hot Sauce” Debuts At #5 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

Despite not launching until midway through the May 7-13 tracking period, NCT Dream’s “Hot Sauce” makes a splash on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos chart.

Credited with 23.6 million official views, “Hot Sauce” starts at #5 on this week’s listing. The video, moreover, ranks as the week’s top new entry.

With views from other eligible uploads included, “Hot Sauce” amassed 29.0 million total YouTube plays during the tracking period. The count slots “Hot Sauce” at #13 on the Global YouTube Songs chart.

The success of the release also helps NCT Dream make a debut appearance on the Global YouTube Artists chart. The act, which received 48.5 million total plays across all eligible uploads, earns #60 on this week’s listing.