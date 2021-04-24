in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Moneybagg Yo’s “A Gangsta’s Pain” Projected For 2-3K US Sales, 95-105K Total US Units

“A Gangsta’s Pain” should earn #1 on the overall US chart.

Based on early data, Moneybagg Yo’s is on the verge of earning his first #1 album in the United States.

According to Hits Daily Double, the artist’s new “A Gangsta’s Pain” is projected to debut with 95-105K total US units during the April 23-29 tracking period. Album sales will contribute about 2-3K of those units, with the rest coming from track sales and track streams (primarily streams).

As things currently stand, a ~100K bow should be enough for #1 on the overall US chart. The album would be the first chart-topper for Moneybagg Yo, whose peak to date is the #3 mark for “Time Served.”

