The Weeknd & Ariana Grande’s “Save Your Tears” Remix Debuts At #2 On US Spotify Streaming Chart, #3 On Global Listing

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande’s new remix of the former’s “Save Your Tears” attracted sizable first-day interest on Spotify.

“Save Your Tears” earns #2 on the daily US Spotify chart for Friday, April 23. The collaboration received 1,723,905 streams on opening day.

The best mark for a new release, the figure only trails that of Polo G’s “RAPSTAR” (1,945,726) among all releases.

“Save Your Tears” concurrently starts at #3 on the daily Global Spotify chart. The remix amassed 5,039,298 worldwide streams on Friday, a figure that only lands below those of Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” (7,717,053) and Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVEON)” (7,016,883).