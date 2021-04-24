in Music News

BTS’ Grammy Awards Rendition Of “Dynamite” Debuts On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart After Late-Week Release

“Dynamite” earns #53 on this week’s listing.

BTS at the Grammys | Courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment

The performance is over a month old, and the video did not launch until late in the April 16-22 tracking period.

Despite those realities, BTS’ Grammy Awards rendition of “Dynamite” makes a splash on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart. Credited with 8.68 million tracking period views, “Dynamite” video starts at #53 on the new edition of the chart.

The Grammy Awards performance first aired on Sunday, March 14.

A summer 2020 release, “Dynamite” remains an overall force on YouTube. The song holds at #5 on this week’s Global YouTube Songs Chart, courtesy of its 36.6 million total official streams.

BTS, meanwhile, rises one spot to #2 on this week’s Global YouTube Artists Chart with 199 million views.

