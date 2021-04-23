in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Eric Church’s “Soul” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart; New Kaleo Top 3

“Soul” soars to #1 on iTunes.

Eric Church - Soul album cover | EMI Nashville/UMG | Via @ericchurch on Instagram

Last Friday, Eric Church released “Heart” — the first of his three-part “Heart & Soul” album series. The album quickly shot to #1 on the US iTunes sales chart.

This Friday morning, Church released “Soul” — the third and final chapter. It, too, reached #1 on the all-genre listing.

“Soul” remains in the pinnacle position as of press time at 1:15AM ET. It seized the throne from Carrie Underwood’s “My Savior,” which returned to #1 (and held the top spot) amid her show-stopping ACM Awards performance.

The Underwood album is now #2 on the chart, while KALEO’s new “Surface Sounds” follows at #3.

