Demi Lovato Appears For Interview On Friday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Fresh off debuting at #2 on the Billboard 200 with “Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over,” Demi Lovato makes an appearance on Friday’s “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Lovato welcomes guest host Ashley Graham into the recording studio, where they speak candidly about topics like self-acceptance and discovery. Lovato also talks about her “California Sober” approach.

As part of the discussion, which also comes in support of Lovato’s “Dancing With The Devil” docuseries, both women engage in watermelon smashing therapy.

Friday’s “Ellen” also features appearances by Amy Schumer and Tyler Hays. It airs later this afternoon, but a video of Lovato’s appearance is already available.