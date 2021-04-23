Charli D’Amelio Co-Stars In Music Video For LILHUDDY’s “America’s Sweetheart” (Watch Now)

On the heels of hitting the Top 25 at alternative radio with “The Eulogy of You and Me,” Chase “LILHUDDY” Hudson has released a new song.

Entitled “America’s Sweetheart,” the ballad showcases the artist and influencer’s more emotional side. “This song means everything to me,” wrote LILHUDDY in a Tweet following the song’s release.

In addition to releasing the audio, LILHUDDY premiered an official music video at midnight late Thursday/early Friday. The video co-stars fellow influencer Charli D’Amelio, who (along with her family) has been sharing social posts promoting the song.

D’Amelio and LILHUDDY, of course, have a deeper link than their mere status as influencers. In addition to both having roots in The Hype House collective, the two were in a past relationship — one that captured ample interest from their respective fans (as well as media that covers the influencer community).

The music video follows: