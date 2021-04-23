in Music News, New Music

Charli D’Amelio Co-Stars In Music Video For LILHUDDY’s “America’s Sweetheart” (Watch Now)

LILHUDDY just released his new song and music video.

LILHUDDY and Charli D'Amelio in America's Sweetheart | Immersive/Sandlot/Geffen

On the heels of hitting the Top 25 at alternative radio with “The Eulogy of You and Me,” Chase “LILHUDDY” Hudson has released a new song.

Entitled “America’s Sweetheart,” the ballad showcases the artist and influencer’s more emotional side. “This song means everything to me,” wrote LILHUDDY in a Tweet following the song’s release.

In addition to releasing the audio, LILHUDDY premiered an official music video at midnight late Thursday/early Friday. The video co-stars fellow influencer Charli D’Amelio, who (along with her family) has been sharing social posts promoting the song.

D’Amelio and LILHUDDY, of course, have a deeper link than their mere status as influencers. In addition to both having roots in The Hype House collective, the two were in a past relationship — one that captured ample interest from their respective fans (as well as media that covers the influencer community).

The music video follows:

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

