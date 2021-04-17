Young Stoner Life, Young Thug & Gunna’s “Slime Language 2” Projected For 3-5K US Sales, 125-140K Total US Units

“Slime Language 2,” the new collective release credited to Young Stoner Life, Young Thug & Gunna, is set to post a big opening week consumption total.
According to Hits Daily Double, the album should generate 125-140K in US consumption during the April 16-22 tracking period. Approximately 3-5K units will come from album sales, with the balance in the form of equivalents from track sales and track streams (primarily streams).
“Slime Language 2” convincingly rank as the week’s top debut; Hits, in fact, presently sees the album taking #1 overall.
Predecessor “Slime Language,” credited to Young Thug and Young Stoner Life Records, debuted at #8 in 2018.
