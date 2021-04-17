Jackson Wang Scheduled To Perform On April 21 “Late Show With James Corden”

CBS just confirmed lineups for this coming week’s “Late Late Show With James Corden” episodes. One lineup features Jackson Wang.
The popular artist is set to perform on the April 21 edition of the late-night talk show. His performance will follow host James Corden’s interview with Cher.
Other upcoming “Corden” musical guests include Karol G (April 19), KSI, Yungblud and Polo G (April 20), and Static & Ben El and Black Eyed Peas (April 22). Complete listings follow:
April 19 – Ron Funches, musical guest Karol G
April 20 – Angela Bassett, musical guests KSI, Yungblud & Polo G
April 21 – Cher, musical guest Jackson Wang
April 22 – Dominic Cooper, Static & Ben El & Black Eyed Peas
All listings are subject to change.
