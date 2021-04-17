in Music News

Polo G’s “RAPSTAR,” Doja Cat & SZA’s “Kiss Me More” Debut In Top 10 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

The music videos start at #7 and #8, respectively.

Polo G - RAPSTAR video screen | Columbia/SME

Two of the week’s biggest new releases earn Top 10 positions on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

Polo G’s “RAPSTAR” arrives at #7 on this week’s listing, ranking as the week’s top new entry. The video received 20.9 million views during the official April 9-15 tracking period.

Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA)” directly follows at #8. The new collaboration garnered 20.6 million music video views within said tracking period.

With views from other eligible uploads included, “Kiss Me More” amassed 25.5 million total YouTube streams this week. The count yields a #14 debut on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

“RAPSTAR” takes #15 on the Songs chart with 25.2 million total streams.

