in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” Becomes #1 Song In America, Olivia Rodrigo’s “Deja Vu,” Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut” Top 10

The Bruno Mars-Anderson .Paak collaboration hits #1.

Silk Sonic by Harper Smith | Press photo courtesy of Atlantic Records

This week’s Billboard Hot 100 features a new #1, as Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s “Leave The Door Open” captures the throne.

The song, which is the first release from the duo’s Silk Sonic project, rises two places to #1 on this week’s chart. In conjunction with its Billboard Hot 100 gain, “Leave The Door Open” rises three spots to #2 on Radio Songs, two spots to #2 on Digital Song Sales, and four spots to #3 on Streaming Songs.

Mars and .Paak are mentioned by name in the chart credit, which means “Leave The Door Open” counts toward each’s individual Billboard discography. It represents the eighth career Hot 100 #1 for Mars and first chart-topper for .Paak.

Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” last week’s leader, falls to #2 this week. Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVEON)” slides one spot to #3, Cardi B’s “Up” holds at #4, and Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” stays at #5.

Rodrigo also scores another Top 10 this week, as her new single “deja vu” debuts at #8. Masked Wolf meanwhile earns his first Top 10 as breakthrough hit “Astronaut In The Ocean” rises two places to #10.

anderson paakastronaut in the oceanBruno Marsdeja vuleave the door openmasked wolfolivia rodrigosilk sonic

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Mickey Guyton Scheduled For Interview On April 22 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

BTS’ “Film out” Makes Top 5 On Both Billboard Global Songs Charts