Billboard Hot 100: Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” Becomes #1 Song In America, Olivia Rodrigo’s “Deja Vu,” Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut” Top 10

This week’s Billboard Hot 100 features a new #1, as Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s “Leave The Door Open” captures the throne.

The song, which is the first release from the duo’s Silk Sonic project, rises two places to #1 on this week’s chart. In conjunction with its Billboard Hot 100 gain, “Leave The Door Open” rises three spots to #2 on Radio Songs, two spots to #2 on Digital Song Sales, and four spots to #3 on Streaming Songs.

Mars and .Paak are mentioned by name in the chart credit, which means “Leave The Door Open” counts toward each’s individual Billboard discography. It represents the eighth career Hot 100 #1 for Mars and first chart-topper for .Paak.

Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” last week’s leader, falls to #2 this week. Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVEON)” slides one spot to #3, Cardi B’s “Up” holds at #4, and Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” stays at #5.

Rodrigo also scores another Top 10 this week, as her new single “deja vu” debuts at #8. Masked Wolf meanwhile earns his first Top 10 as breakthrough hit “Astronaut In The Ocean” rises two places to #10.