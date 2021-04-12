Mickey Guyton Scheduled For Interview On April 22 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

On April 18, Mickey Guyton will co-host the annual ACM Awards with Keith Urban. CBS will again be handling broadcasting duties for the prestigious event.

On the heels of the noteworthy gig, Guyton will appear on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Guyton will be an interview guest on the April 22 “Ellen DeGeneres Show.” According to new provider listings, the interview will cover her ACM gig. It will also focus on her music, including the Grammy-nominated “Black Like Me.”

No other guest has yet been confirmed for the April 22 "Ellen,"

April 22 – Mickey Guyton

