BTS’ “Film out” Makes Top 5 On Both Billboard Global Songs Charts

Following its first full week of availability, BTS’ “Film out” earns prominent positions on Billboard’s two key global songs charts.

The Japanese-language release soars one hundred eighty-two places to #3 on the Billboard Global Excluding US chart, landing below only Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVEON)” (#1) and Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” (#2).

The BTS song concurrently debuts at #5 on the Global 200, which factors US activity into the worldwide ranking. Only “MONTERO” (#1), “Peaches” (#2), Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” (#3), and Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut In The Ocean” (#4) appear higher.

Courtesy of the Japanese-language “Film out,” BTS has now made both charts with songs in three different languages. The group previously hit the charts with the English-language phenomenon “Dynamite” as well as multiple songs primarily in Korean.