Addison Rae’s Debut Single “Obsessed” Scores Big Spotify Playlist Looks; Music Video Premieres On YouTube

Social media superstar and actress Addison Rae has officially ventured into the music world.

The immensely popular entertainer released her debut single “Obsessed” at midnight late Thursday/early Friday, and it predictably received immediate buzz.

The song also received prominent playlist positioning on Spotify, earning #10 on the latest editions of New Music Friday and Pop Rising. The song is also certain to land on numerous other noteworthy streaming playlists.

In addition to releasing the audio, Addison premiered an official music video on YouTube. The Diane Martel-directed clip needed less than 15 minutes to blast past 100,000 views.

Addison co-wrote “Obsessed” with an all-star team of Benny Blanco, Blake Slatkin, Leland, Madison Love, Ryan McMahon, and Tia Scola. Blanco served as producer.

Watch the video below: