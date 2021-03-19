in Music News, New Music

Addison Rae’s Debut Single “Obsessed” Scores Big Spotify Playlist Looks; Music Video Premieres On YouTube

Addison Rae’s “Obsessed” launched at midnight late Thursday/Early Friday.

Addison Rae - Obsessed | Video Screen | Sandlot Records

Social media superstar and actress Addison Rae has officially ventured into the music world.

The immensely popular entertainer released her debut single “Obsessed” at midnight late Thursday/early Friday, and it predictably received immediate buzz.

The song also received prominent playlist positioning on Spotify, earning #10 on the latest editions of New Music Friday and Pop Rising. The song is also certain to land on numerous other noteworthy streaming playlists.

In addition to releasing the audio, Addison premiered an official music video on YouTube. The Diane Martel-directed clip needed less than 15 minutes to blast past 100,000 views.

Addison co-wrote “Obsessed” with an all-star team of Benny Blanco, Blake Slatkin, Leland, Madison Love, Ryan McMahon, and Tia Scola. Blanco served as producer.

Watch the video below:

addison raeobsessed

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Antonia Gentry, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood Appear For Interviews On Friday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Lana Del Rey’s “Chemtrails Over The Country Club” Earns #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart; New Justin Bieber, Jon Batiste, ERRA Albums Top 5