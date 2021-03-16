Story Of The Year’s “Page Avenue” Earns Platinum Certification In The United States

Story Of The Year’s 2003 debut album “Page Avenue” has officially attained platinum status in the United States.

The RIAA formally certified the certification on March 12, 2021. A platinum award signifies 1 million in US units, with each equal to 1 album sale, 10 track sales, or 1500 track streams.

“Page Avenue” reached gold status (500,000 units) in 2004, well prior to the digital music takeover, so the majority of units obviously come from traditional album sales.

“Page Avenue” features some of the band’s most recognizable hits, including “Until The Day I Die” and “Anthem Of Our Dying Day.” The album peaked at #51 on the Billboard 200.