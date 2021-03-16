Girl In Red Debuts On Billboard Emerging Artists Chart Amid Early Success Of “Serotonin”

Thanks to immediate interest in her new single “Serotonin,” girl in red makes her first career appearance on the Billboard Emerging Artists Chart.

The Norwegian artist takes #49 on this week’s chart, which ranks the top artists who have yet to reach certain hit criteria on Billboard song and album charts. The US-centric chart accounts for activity like album sales, song consumption, and radio airplay.

Opening week streams, sales, and airplay for the aforementioned “Serotonin” play a big role in driving this week’s debut. In conjunction with girl in red’s Emerging Artists chart debut, “Serotonin” arrives at #24 on the Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative Songs listing (and #23 on Hot Alternative Songs).

The track is, moreover, already charting at the alternative radio format.