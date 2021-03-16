in Music News

Parmalee & Blanco Brown’s “Just The Way” Officially Reaches #1 At Country Radio

“Just The Way” takes over the top spot at country radio.

Just The Way video screen | WMG/Stoney Creek

Whether one looks at this week’s Mediabase or Billboard country radio charts, they will find Parmalee’s “Just The Way (featuring Blanco Brown)” at #1.

“Just The Way” rises one spot to #1 on the Mediabase/Country Aircheck chart, seizing the throne from Niko Moon’s “Good Time.” Not simply the leader in chart points, “Just The Way” also ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the March 7-13 tracking period.

The Parmalee-Blanco Brown collaboration concurrently rises one spot to #1 on the Billboard Country Airplay listing, which ranks songs based on audience impressions. “Good Time” was also last week’s #1 on Billboard.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

