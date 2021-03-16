Parmalee & Blanco Brown’s “Just The Way” Officially Reaches #1 At Country Radio

Whether one looks at this week’s Mediabase or Billboard country radio charts, they will find Parmalee’s “Just The Way (featuring Blanco Brown)” at #1.

“Just The Way” rises one spot to #1 on the Mediabase/Country Aircheck chart, seizing the throne from Niko Moon’s “Good Time.” Not simply the leader in chart points, “Just The Way” also ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the March 7-13 tracking period.

The Parmalee-Blanco Brown collaboration concurrently rises one spot to #1 on the Billboard Country Airplay listing, which ranks songs based on audience impressions. “Good Time” was also last week’s #1 on Billboard.