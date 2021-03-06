Drake’s “Scary Hours 2” Songs Claim Top 3 Spots On US Spotify Chart; Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” #4, New Justin Bieber #6

The three songs from Drake’s “Scary Hours 2” unsurprisingly claim the top spots on the US Spotify Streaming Chart for Friday, March 5.

Equally unsurprisingly: Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s debut Silk Sonic single “Leave The Door Open” and Justin Bieber’s “Hold On” also earn prominent spots on the chart.

“What’s Next,” the focus from Drake’s three-song drop, grabs #1 with 3.688 million US streams. Drake’s “Wants and Needs (featuring Lil Baby)” grabs #2 with 3.489 million, and “Lemon Pepper Freestyle (featuring Rick Ross)” follows at #3 with 2.681 million.

“Leave The Door Open” directly follows at #4 with 1.765 million Friday streams. “Hold On,” which received 1.205 million, earns #6 on the chart.

In addition to the Drake and Silk Sonic tracks, “Hold On” trails Olivia Rodrigo’s enduring smash “drivers license” (#5, 1.209 million).