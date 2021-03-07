in Music News

Machine Gun Kelly & Blackbear’s “My Ex’s Best Friend” Reaches #1 At Alternative Radio, Makes Top 10 At Pop Radio

“my ex’s best friend” has a big week at radio.

Machine Gun Kelly & Blackbear - my ex's best friend | Interscope

Machine Gun Kelly & Blackbear’s “my ex’s best friend” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “my ex’s best friend” earns #1 on the strength of its ~3,030 tracking period spins. The count reflects a week-over-week gain of 122.

“my ex’s best friend” becomes the second alternative radio #1 for each artist. Machine Gun Kelly previously ruled with “Bloody Valentine,” while blackbear reached the apex as part of All Time Low’s “Monsters.”

Cage The Elephant’s “Skin And Bones (Mix 2020),” last week’s leader, falls to #2 this week. The song received ~2,880 spins during the February 28-March 6 tracking period (-29).

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” holds at #3 this week, while the aforementioned “Monsters” rises one spot to #4. Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” concurrently falls one spot to #5.

— In addition to rising to #1 on the alternative chart, “my ex’s best friend” makes an upward move at pop. The song rises one spot to #10 on this week’s Mediabase pop chart, courtesy of its ~10.239 tracking period plays at the format (+425).

