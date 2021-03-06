in Music News, New Music

Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s Silk Sonic Single “Leave The Door Open” Rises To #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

The debut Silk Sonic single hits #1 on iTunes.

An Evening With Silk Sonic cover | Atlantic

“Leave The Door Open,” the debut single from Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s collaborative Silk Sonic project, spent a good chunk of Friday in the #2 position on the US iTunes sales chart.

In the early morning hours Saturday, the song rose to #1 on the listing. It remains in the top spot as of press time at 2:30AM ET.

“Leave The Door Open” seized the throne from another high-profile newcomer: Drake’s “What’s Next.” The new Drake single is now #2 on the chart. Ava Max’s “My Head & My Heart” (#3), Justin Bieber’s “Hold On” (#4), and Cardi B’s “Up” (#5) complete the current Top 5.

“Leave The Door Open” will appear on Silk Sonic’s upcoming debut album “An Evening With Silk Sonic.”

