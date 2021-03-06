Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Reach 2x Platinum In Australia; Keep Top Two Spots On ARIA Chart

Last week, Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” reached #1 on the ARIA Australian Top 50 Singles Chart. This week, the hit single retains its status as the top song in Australia.

As “Heat Waves” spends a second week at #1, Olivia Rodrigo’s former #1 hit “drivers license” stays at #2 on the listing.

In addition to retaining their #1 and #2 positions, both songs receive certification upgrades this week. According to ARIA, “Heat Waves” and “drivers license” have each reached 2x platinum in Australia, signifying 140,000 in Australian units.

The Kid LAROI’s “Without You” holds at #3 this week, and Tiesto’s “The Business” ascends one spot to #4. Lil Tjay & 6LACK’s “Calling My Phone” concurrently drops a place to #5.