“John Hughes Movie” Becomes Maisie Peters’ First Official UK Singles Chart Entry

“John Hughes Movie” debuts in this week’s Top 100.

Maisie Peters - John Hughes Movie cover | Eletkra/Warner

Following an opening week that saw solid streaming numbers and a stint at #1 on the United Kingdom iTunes sales chart, Maisie Peters’ “John Hughes Movie” arrives on the Official UK Singles Chart.

The new single starts at #92 on this week’s listing, becoming the artist’s first career entry on the listing.

“John Hughes Movie,” moreover, starts at #16 on the Official UK Single Sales Chart for the February 26-March 4 tracking period.

Although it does not make the formal Audio Streaming chart in the UK or other key markets, “John Hughes Movie” did perform respectably on that front. The single closed its opening week with over 950,000 worldwide streams on Spotify. The video also found an audience on YouTube, reaching an impressive 400,000 views.

“John Hughes Movie” is the first single from Peters’ forthcoming, long-awaited debut studio album.

— Returning to this week’s Official UK Singles Chart, Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” enjoys an eighth consecutive week at #1.

