in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License,” Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco’s “Lonely” Reach Top 10 At Hot AC Radio

“drivers license” additionally ranks as this week’s greatest airplay gainer.

Olivia Rodrigo - drivers license | Video screen | Geffen

Powered by the format’s greatest airplay gain, Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” officially enters the Top 10 at hot adult contemporary radio.

Played 3,840 times during the February 14-20 tracking period, “drivers license” earns #7 on this week’s Mediabase Hot AC chart. The spin count tops last week’s mark by a healthy 613.

With that increase, “drivers license” enjoys a fourth consecutive week as the format’s top airplay gainer.

— Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco’s “Lonely” also earns a Top 10 position on this week’s chart, rising two places to #10. The hit collaboration posted a tracking period play count of 3,431, besting last week’s figure by 261 spins.

benny blancodrivers licenseJustin Bieberlonelyolivia rodrigo

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Dua Lipa’s “We’re Good” Rockets Into Top 20 As Pop Radio’s Greatest Airplay Gainer; The Kid LAROI’s “WITHOUT YOU” Goes Top 25

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Reclaims #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart Amid Ongoing Resonance, “Saturday Night Live” Buzz