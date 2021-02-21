Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License,” Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco’s “Lonely” Reach Top 10 At Hot AC Radio

Powered by the format’s greatest airplay gain, Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” officially enters the Top 10 at hot adult contemporary radio.
Played 3,840 times during the February 14-20 tracking period, “drivers license” earns #7 on this week’s Mediabase Hot AC chart. The spin count tops last week’s mark by a healthy 613.
With that increase, “drivers license” enjoys a fourth consecutive week as the format’s top airplay gainer.
— Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco’s “Lonely” also earns a Top 10 position on this week’s chart, rising two places to #10. The hit collaboration posted a tracking period play count of 3,431, besting last week’s figure by 261 spins.
Loading…