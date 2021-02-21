in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Reclaims #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart Amid Ongoing Resonance, “Saturday Night Live” Buzz

“drivers license” took center stage in a buzzy “SNL” sketch.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Regé-Jean Page" Episode 1798 -- Pictured: (l-r) Host Regé-Jean Page, Beck Bennett, Alex Moffat, Mikey Day, Pete Davidson, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang during the "Pool Hall" sketch on Saturday, February 20, 2021 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)

Given the song’s ongoing resonance, Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” was likely on its way back to #1 on the US iTunes sales chart regardless.

A buzzy “Saturday Night Live” sketch, however, may have accelerated its return.

“drivers license” reclaimed #1 at around 5PM ET Sunday. The global phenomenon specifically seized the throne from BTS’ “Inner Child” (which rose to #1 as fans celebrated its one-year anniversary), but its journey back to #1 also meant leapfrogging songs like Andra Day’s “Rise Up,” and Blackstreet’s “No Diggity (featuring Dr. Dre & Queen Pen).”

Songs like “Rise Up,” “No Diggity,” Otis Redding’s “(Sittin’ On) The Dock Of The Bay,” and The Temptations’ “My Girl” have made huge iTunes gains this month, driven in part by discounted pricing.

Airing late on the night of Rodrigo’s 18th birthday, the “SNL” sketch found guest host Regé-Jean Page and numerous cast members comedically discussing (and celebrating) the “drivers license” phenomenon.

A force on streaming and sales platforms, “drivers license” is also soaring up the radio charts. It officially hits #2 on this week’s Mediabase pop chart, while taking #7 on the hot adult contemporary listing.

