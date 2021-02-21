in Music News

Dua Lipa’s “We’re Good” Rockets Into Top 20 As Pop Radio’s Greatest Airplay Gainer; The Kid LAROI’s “WITHOUT YOU” Goes Top 25

“We’re Good” soars all the way to #19.

Dua Lipa in We're Good | Video screen | Warner Records

Following its first full week in the market, Dua Lipa’s “We’re Good” soars into the Top 20 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The song, which debuted at #34 after its abbreviated first tracking period, soars to #19 this week. The song received 4,602 spins during the February 14-20 tracking period, besting last week’s figure by a mammoth 3,435 spins.

With that increase, “We’re Good” convincingly ranks as the week’s greatest airplay gainer. Only one other song (Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license,” +1,785) even added half as many spins this week.

— As “We’re Good” hits the Top 20, The Kid LAROI’s “Without You” enters the Top 25.

Credited with 4,000 spins (+730), “WITHOUT YOU” rises two places to #24.

The song notably moves past The Kid LAROI’s “SO DONE,” which slides four places to #25. “SO DONE” was initially eyed as the artist’s pop radio breakthrough, but as “WITHOUT YOU” began to take off on digital platforms, radio interest began to move in its direction.

