“34+35” Officially Becomes Ariana Grande’s 9th Pop Radio #1; “Positions” Earns #2 On This Week’s Chart

Ariana Grande has the top two songs at pop radio.

Fulfilling her projected destiny, Ariana Grande claims the top two spots on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Her “34+35” rises one spot to #1 on the listing, while her former chart-topper “positions” ascends one place to #2.

“34+35,” which becomes the artist’s ninth career #1 at the pop format, received ~18,485 spins during the February 7-13 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 720 spins.

“Positions” earns #2 on the strength of its ~16,571 spins (-565).

Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco’s “Lonely,” last week’s leader, falls to #3 on this week’s listing. Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” holds at #4, and Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” jumps four spots to #5.

