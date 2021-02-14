“34+35” Officially Becomes Ariana Grande’s 9th Pop Radio #1; “Positions” Earns #2 On This Week’s Chart

Fulfilling her projected destiny, Ariana Grande claims the top two spots on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Her “34+35” rises one spot to #1 on the listing, while her former chart-topper “positions” ascends one place to #2.

“34+35,” which becomes the artist’s ninth career #1 at the pop format, received ~18,485 spins during the February 7-13 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 720 spins.

“Positions” earns #2 on the strength of its ~16,571 spins (-565).

Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco’s “Lonely,” last week’s leader, falls to #3 on this week’s listing. Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” holds at #4, and Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” jumps four spots to #5.