Ritt Momney’s “Put Your Records On” Officially Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio

The Corinne Bailey Rae cover makes another gain at pop radio.

Ritt Momney’s “Put Your Records On” reaches a new high on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Up two places, the Corinne Bailey Rae cover earns #9 on this week’s edition of the chart.

“Put Your Records On” received ~11,416 spins during the February 7-13 tracking period. The figure tops last week’s mark by a strong 1,193 plays; only three songs (Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license,” Ava Max’s “My Head & My Heart,” and The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears”) posted greater airplay gains.

“Put Your Records On” is the only new addition to this week’s Top 10. It is also the first Top 10 pop radio hit for Ritt Momney.

