Lil Tjay & 6LACK’s “Calling My Phone” Reaches #1 On US Spotify Streaming Chart

Lil Tjay’s “Calling My Phone (featuring 6LACK)” is garnering immediate traction on Spotify.

The buzzy single, which debuted at #2 on the US Spotify chart for Friday, February 12, improved to #1 on the Saturday, February 13 listing. “Calling My Phone” received 1,774,518 American streams on Saturday.

“Calling My Phone” also fared well around the world, holding at #4 on the global chart with 4,043,765 Saturday streams. Only Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license,” The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears,” and The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” received more.

“Calling My Phone” is concurrently posting big numbers on Apple Music. It occupies the #1 position on that platform’s US and global charts.