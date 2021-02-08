in Music News

Tom MacDonald’s “Fake Woke” Debuts On Billboard Hot 100 Chart, Earns #1 For Digital Sales

“Fake Woke” earns a spot on this week’s Hot 100.

Tom MacDonald - Fake Woke video screen | YouTube

Powered by a mammoth opening week sales performance, Tom MacDonald’s “Fake Woke” earns a spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Fake Woke” grabs #96 on this week’s edition of the chart, which ranks songs from all genres based on US streams, sales, and radio airplay. “Fake Woke” fared particularly well on the sales front, earning #1 on the all-genre Billboard Digital Song Sales chart.

“Fake Woke” also received a solid amount of opening week sales; radio, on the other hand, was not a noteworthy contributor.

Like many of MacDonald’s efforts, “Fake Woke” generated buzz — including ample praise and criticism — for its lyrical topic. The “fake woke” theme predictably played well outside music circles, attracting attention from political-themed websites and influencers.

The music video boasts over 5 million views as of press time.

