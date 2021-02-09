Tom MacDonald Earns #1 On Billboard Emerging Artists Chart

Thanks to the success of his single “Fake Woke,” Tom MacDonald re-enters the Billboard Emerging Artists chart — in a big way.

The artist takes #1 on this week’s edition of the chart, which ranks the top artists in America who have not yet certain hit criteria on the key Billboard song or album charts. MacDonald concurrently debuts at #78 on the overall Billboard Artist 100, which ranks the top artists without the eligibility restriction.

Both charts account for factors like song consumption, album sales, and radio activity.

In the case of MacDonald, the aforementioned “Fake Woke” contributed the overwhelming majority of his activity for the charts. As previously reported, the song debuts at #1 on this week’s Billboard Digital Song Sales chart and earns a spot on the overall Hot 100.