Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Again Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

“drivers license” reclaims the #1 spot on the add board.

In conjunction with its official impact in mid-January, Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” earned the most added honor at hot adult contemporary radio.

This week, it returns to the top of the Mediabase Hot AC add board.

The smash hit landed at another 17 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week. “Drivers license” has spent the past two weeks as Hot AC’s greatest airplay gainer, and the new support will allow it to continue its ascent.

Picked up by 16 new stations, Jason Derulo’s “Lifestyle (featuring Adam Levine)” takes second place this week.

All Time Low’s “Monsters (featuring Demi Lovato & blackbear)” lands in third place with 14 new adds. With 13 pickups each, Sam Fischer & Demi Lovato’s “What Other People Say” and Tate McRae’s “you broke me first” tie for fourth.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Ava Max’s “My Head & My Heart” (6th-most), Brynn Elliott’s “Tell Me I’m Pretty” (7th-most, tie), Justin Bieber’s “Anyone” (7th-most, tie), The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” (9th-most, tie), and Joy Oladokun’s “breathe again” (9th-most, tie).

