Billboard Hot 100: Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Spends 4th Week As #1 Song In America, The Weeknd, CJ Songs Make Top 10

“drivers license” cruises to another week at #1.

Olivia Rodrigo in drivers license | Video screen | Geffen

Billboard just announced the Top 10 of this week’s Hot 100, but the reality is that few needed the announcement to know the #1 song.

Benefiting from another week of outstanding streams and sales, as well as surging airplay, Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” keeps the throne.

The blockbuster smash enjoys a fourth week as the #1 song in America.

24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” holds at #2, and The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” keeps the #3 position. Ariana Grande’s “34+35” (#4) and Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” (#5) again close out the Top 5.

— This week’s chart features two new additions to the Top 10, as The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” ascends six places to #8 and CJ’s “Whoopty” moves six spots to #10.

