Billboard Hot 100: Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Spends 4th Week As #1 Song In America, The Weeknd, CJ Songs Make Top 10

Billboard just announced the Top 10 of this week’s Hot 100, but the reality is that few needed the announcement to know the #1 song.

Benefiting from another week of outstanding streams and sales, as well as surging airplay, Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” keeps the throne.

The blockbuster smash enjoys a fourth week as the #1 song in America.

24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” holds at #2, and The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” keeps the #3 position. Ariana Grande’s “34+35” (#4) and Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” (#5) again close out the Top 5.

— This week’s chart features two new additions to the Top 10, as The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” ascends six places to #8 and CJ’s “Whoopty” moves six spots to #10.