Blake Shelton Listed For Interview, Performance On February 11 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Country superstar Blake Shelton will make an appearance on the February 11 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”
According to new listings, Shelton will appear for both an interview and musical performance. As of press time, he is the only guest confirmed for the broadcast.
Other upcoming “Colbert” guests include Tiffany Haddish (February 4), musical guest H.E.R. (February 4), Robert Downey, Jr (post-Super Bowl on February 7), Tiffany Haddish (post-Super Bowl on February 7), musical guest Metallica (post-Super Bowl on February 7), Queen Latifah (February 8), Steven Yeun (February 8), John Oliver (February 9), musical guest Ingrid Andress (February 9), Kristen Wiig (February 10), and Rebecca Breeds (February 10).
All listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.
