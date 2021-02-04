in TV News

Sabrina Carpenter Scheduled To Perform On February 9 “Late Late Show With James Corden”

Carpenter will perform on next Tuesday’s “Corden.”

Sabrina Carpenter on Corden | Terence Patrick/CBS

Sabrina Carpenter, who made the Billboard Hot 100 and Global 200 charts with her song “Skin,” will soon deliver a late-night television performance.

According to new listings, Carpenter will perform on the February 9 edition of “The Late Late Show With James Corden.” The episode will also feature a chat with Elle Fanning.

Other upcoming “Corden” performers include Michael Kiwanuka (February 4), Madison Cunningham (February 10), and Robin Thicke (February 11). Complete listings follow:

February 4 – Dan Stevens, musical guest Michael Kiwanuka
February 8 – Salma Hayek, Owen Wilson, The Weeknd
February 9 – Elle Fanning, musical guest Sabrina Carpenter
February 10 – Noah Centineo, musical guest Madison Cunningham
February 11 – Mila Kunis, musical guest Robin Thicke

james cordensabrina carpenterskinthe late late show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Mariah Carey To Perform “We Belong Together” On February 12 “Live With Kelly & Ryan”

Blake Shelton Listed For Interview, Performance On February 11 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”