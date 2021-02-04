Sabrina Carpenter Scheduled To Perform On February 9 “Late Late Show With James Corden”

Sabrina Carpenter, who made the Billboard Hot 100 and Global 200 charts with her song “Skin,” will soon deliver a late-night television performance.
According to new listings, Carpenter will perform on the February 9 edition of “The Late Late Show With James Corden.” The episode will also feature a chat with Elle Fanning.
Other upcoming “Corden” performers include Michael Kiwanuka (February 4), Madison Cunningham (February 10), and Robin Thicke (February 11). Complete listings follow:
February 4 – Dan Stevens, musical guest Michael Kiwanuka
February 8 – Salma Hayek, Owen Wilson, The Weeknd
February 9 – Elle Fanning, musical guest Sabrina Carpenter
February 10 – Noah Centineo, musical guest Madison Cunningham
February 11 – Mila Kunis, musical guest Robin Thicke
