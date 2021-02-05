Blake Shelton Listed For Appearance On February 10 TODAY Show

On February 14, Blake Shelton and Brad Paisley will host NBC’s “Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years Of Country Music” special.

Four days earlier, Shelton will appear on NBC’s popular TODAY Show.

According to new listings, Shelton will appear during the 7-9AM and 10-11AM windows of the episode. The former will also feature a cooking segment with Giada De Laurentiis and a performance by Josh Groban. The latter will also include “Trendsday Wednesday” with Justin Sylvester and “Style Me Something Good” with Kim Gravel & Melissa Chataigne.

Shelton will also be making a late-night television appearance this week; the artist is set for the February 11 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” As for TODAY, complete listings follow:

(7-9 a.m.) Guest: Blake Shelton on NBC's Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music. Citi Music Series: Josh Groban LIVE interview and performance. TODAY Food: Healthy Pasta and Homemade Focaccia with Giada De Laurentiis.

(10-11 a.m.) Guest: Blake Shelton on NBC's Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music. Trendsday Wednesday with Justin Sylvester. Style Me Something Good with Kim Gravel & Melissa Chataigne.

